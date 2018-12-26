Pinterest Is Calling This One of the Biggest Jewelry Trends of 2019 — And It’s Only $15

Image zoom Courtesy

From bags to shoes to glasses, tortoise shell has been everywhere recently, and now it’s making its way to your jewelry collection.

Tortoise shell earrings have exploded in popularity on Pinterest in the last year with searches up over 679 percent, which is why the platform is dubbing it one of the biggest accessory trends for 2019.

Celebrities like Vanessa Hudgens and fashion bloggers like Aimee Song are already ahead of the curve, touting their love for the iconic shell earrings. And decades ago, stars like Grace Kelly and Audrey Hepburn also sported the timeless black and brown spots on a variety of accessories.

Nowadays you can pick up a pair of faux tortoise shell earrings that look just like the real thing, but cost a fraction of the price. And the best part—you can find tons of styles at insanely affordable prices on Amazon (which means free and fast shipping for Prime members!). Ready to say shell yeah to this trend? Here are some of the best ones you can get for $15 and under.

Tortoise Shell Drop Hoop Earrings

This retro-inspired shape packs a punch and can turn ordinary outfits into stylish ensembles.

To buy: $10, amazon.com

Tortoise Shell Drop Dangle Earrings

These beauties are versatile enough to wear with casual clothes, workwear, or your favorite GNO outfit.

To buy: $9, amazon.com

Tortoise Shell Round Hoop Earrings

Tired of your go-to gold or silver hoops? Swap ‘em out for this playful pair.

To buy: $10, amazon.com

Blond Tortoise Shell Disc Stud Earrings

We dare you to try and find something that clashes with this timeless option.

To buy: $9, amazon.com

Geometric Tortoise Shell Earrings

If you find yourself running late in the morning, we’ve got a quick fix: Throw on your favorite LBD, pull your hair up, and let these flower-like earrings steal the show.

To buy: $9, amazon.com

Tortoise Shell Big Hoop Earrings

The brown and black pattern tones down these supersize earrings, ensuring they look sophisticated and not too over-the-top.

To buy: $11, amazon.com

Pink Tortoise Shell Hoop Earrings

A girl’s got to have some variety, which is why we love this three-piece set that features an array of sizes.

To buy: $10, amazon.com

Square Tortoise Shelling Earrings

This funky and fun pair, which features a glossy black base, is anything but square.

To buy: $8, amazon.com

Round Stud Tortoise Shell Earrings

These petite circles are simple enough to mix and match with other finishes like gold, silver, and rose gold.

To buy: $13, amazon.com

Teardrop Black Tassel Tortoise Shell Earrings

Add both texture and color to your lobe with these large, fringe-y door knockers.

To buy: $9, amazon.com