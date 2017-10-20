7 Toi Et Moi Rings to Add to Your Investment Jewelry Collection

Steffi Lee
Oct 20, 2017

There are a lot of opinions about what pieces of fine jewelry you should invest in when starting your collection, and, frankly, the advice can get overwhelming. While the millennial adage “you do you” always holds true, we believe it’s never incorrect to focus on the pieces that transcend trends.

Vintage jewelry is a great resource to reference in order to see what designs and materials stand the test of time. The Toi Et Moi ring may sound foreign in more ways than linguistically, but your eyes are familiar to the style: two stones identical in size, but can vary in any factor otherwise. Vintage heirlooms often feature jaw-dropping rocks, but modern-day designers have more practical versions.

Look ahead to what we’re currently lusting after – it’s not a coincidence that it’s Toi (one for you) et Moi (one for me), is it?!

Delfina Delettrez

Pink topaz and pearl ring

available at Net-a-Porter $425
Beladora

Ruby and sapphire ring

Beladora $3,450
Catbird

Diamond and diamond ring

Catbird available at Net-a-Porter $340
Yi Collection

Sapphire and sapphire ring

Yi Collection $590
Wwake

Opal and diamond ring

Wwake available at Nordstrom $373
David Yurman

Turquoise and turquoise ring

David Yurman available at Nordstrom $850
Jemma Wynne

Emerald and diamond ring

Jemma Wynne Price Upon Request

