Tiffany & Co. Unveils a New Collection That Strips Away the Typical Rules of Fine Jewelry

I say "fine jewelry," you say ... grandma? Not so much, anymore. With contemporary designers getting in on the fine jewelry game, mixing interesting materials (lucite and diamonds?), and old-school brands pushing the boundaries of what fine jewelry looks like, the words "fine jewelry" no longer equate "stuffy" or even "fancy."

“I’ve designed jewelry throughout my career, but I really felt the huge responsibility of creating for a world-leading company with historically great design,” Reed Krakoff told InStyle.com exclusively. “I wanted to design a fine jewelry collection that a person could wear every day and in all sorts of situations, both formally but also in a casual way.”

Today marks the launch of the first fine and high jewelry collection designed by Krakoff, Tiffany & Co.’s chief artistic officer, who began in January of 2017.

The result: Paper Flowers, a collection inspired by the idea of flower petals cut from paper. A collection with a very organic shape and a very modern and graphic feel, because “Luxury shouldn’t always mean formality,” the designer says.

“Tiffany has always embraced the beauty in nature,” Krakoff tells us regarding the inspiration. “We always strive for new interpretations, combining beauty with modernism, like in the Tiffany Paper Flowers collection. We deconstruct the petals and rivet them together again with a pin. We’re beginning a new chapter of creativity, with a reverence for the past, but at the same time bringing excitement and surprise so that people consider us in a new way.”

Included in the collection: pendants, earrings, bracelets, ring, and, oh, a high jewelry diamond bib necklace made from over 68 carats worthy of a Royal Wedding.

Scroll through to see some of the most outstanding pieces, below, and shop the collection, beginning May 1st, on Tiffany.com and in select stores.