Tiffany & Co.'s New Jewelry Collab Is Seriously a Work of Art

Tiffany & Co. is, unequivocally, a brand of great things—known especially for its brilliant-cut diamonds, that iconic Tiffany blue, and its starring role in one very classic film, lest you forget. But what makes it great, too, is its steadfast commitment to fearlessly evolve through new boundary-pushing designs, the result of choice designer collaborations.

Such was the case with its new partnership: jewelry designer Eddie Borgo. Under the direction of Tiffany's design director Francesca Amfitheatrof, the two designed a seven-piece capsule collection that draws inspiration from ancient Greek art and pays homage to the founder of New York's Whitney Museum of American Art, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, with strong sculptural shapes, modern architectural lines, and delicate pearl accents.

"Eddie combined his slightly edgy sensibility with a beautiful classicism and created something really new,” Amfitheatrof says. "We’ve always had a legacy of seeking out beauty and innovation, and this kind of collaboration—where we work together with designers with a really distinct point of view—results in a unique, fresh design."

In other words, the Tiffany x Eddie Borgo pieces are wearable works of art. Scroll through to see—and shop—them all.