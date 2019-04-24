Everyone in Hollywood's Wearing This Jewelry Line You've Never Heard Of

Image zoom Theo Wargo/Getty Images

The luxury jewelry game is changing. The Cartier and Tiffany booths at department stores are becoming less and less relevant as direct-to-consumer brands win over new customers with designs that are fresh, elegant, and more affordable than their predecessors.

Today, as women move into higher-earning income brackets, they’re turning to newcomer brands like AUrate, Mejuri, and, as evidenced by its impressive out-of-the-gate sales, LA-grown brand The Last Line.

Launched in 2017 by industry vet Shelley Sanders, The Last Line sold 157,311 gemstones in its first 18 months, passed its first-year sales goal in just six months, and is on track to increase sales by 350 percent in its second year.

Some of those thousands of gemstones landed on the ears of celebs like Miley Cyrus, who wears a custom, 14 karat “LIAM” lettered earring, or around the neck of Brie Larson (and her bestie) as with the Rainbow BFF Pendant Set.

To understand all the fuss around this breakout brand, all you need to do is see the jewelry for yourself. A prism of colorful precious and semi-precious stones encrust gold and silver huggies, hoops, droplets, safety pins, and more. The Last Line is a brand that knows how to have fun — with a wink to our inner child with pieces like a yin yang charm or a sweet, daisy-like stud (Jessica Alba is a fan).

These are pieces that don’t take themselves too seriously while being seriously luxe. And the prices, while more accessible than plenty of comparable styles from other brands, reflect that. Some of the costlier pieces can run north of $10,000, but there are also many gorgeous options for less than $250.

If you’re looking for an investment-worthy piece of jewelry that breaks the mold for yourself (or, ahem, someone special this Mother’s Day), The Last Line has our cosign through and through.

Shop our favorite pieces below, and explore the brand’s full collection at ThisIsTheLast.com.

Image zoom The Last Line

To buy: $489; thisisthelast.com

Image zoom The Last Line

To buy: $312; thisisthelast.com

Image zoom The Last Line

To buy: $709; thisisthelast.com

Image zoom The Last Line

To buy: $835; thisisthelast.com