Taylor Swift Wore This Jewelry Brand in Her Latest Music Video — and It’s Actually Affordable

Unless you’re living under a rock, you’re probably aware that yet another Taylor Swift era is upon us. With the release of new music and visuals beginning in April, the “clean punk” aesthetic of Swift’s Reputation days has been replaced with rainbows, glitter, and politically-charged messaging. The new music video for her latest single, “You Need To Calm Down,” embodies all of the above, boasting references to the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation organization, or GLAAD, alongside some seriously whimsical fashion choices.

It’s also worth noting that Swift wore over $20K worth of jewelry (yes, you read that correctly) in the video, from heart-shaped diamond earrings by Anabela Chan to a massive Le Vian ring valued at over $15,000. But not everything Swift wears in “You Need To Calm Down” is so far beyond the average shopper’s reach. Designer Roxanne Assoulin was one of the many jewelry brands featured in the cameo-filled production, and we have great news: Tons of her designs, including two pairs of earrings worn by Swift in the video, are actually pretty affordable.

A longtime darling of the New York fashion set, Roxanne Assoulin may be best known for her handmade enamel bracelets and chokers, which have been regularly spotted on celebs like Olivia Wilde. Swift, on the other hand, makes a convincing case for the designer’s earrings in “You Need To Calm Down.” She’s seen wearing a multi-colored teardrop pair as part of her blue- and purple-haired space cowboy ensemble, and later dons rainbow drop earrings that pop against her yellow heart-shaped sunglasses and ubiquitous blonde locks. A similar colorway of the first pair can be purchased from Moda Operandi for $120, while the second pair is available for $220.

Assoulin’s gorgeous, affordable offerings don’t stop there. Here are five more of our favorite pieces from the fun-loving designer, all under $250.

Multi Candy Gold-Plated Enamel Necklace

Emulating the colorful candy jewelry of your childhood, this versatile necklace falls at the collarbone and features a clever button clasp. It would look great worn with layers of mismatched chains à la Gigi Hadid.

To buy: $175; modaoperandi.com

Bahamas Enamel and Gold-Tone Sunglasses Chain

A Net-a-Porter exclusive, this quirky beaded chain is the summer accessory you never knew you needed.

To buy: $135; net-a-porter.com

Hip Hop But Not Baby Gold-Tone Swarovski Crystal Earrings

A bit more subtle than the full-sized pair worn by Swift, these lavender crystal drops still pack a punch. Wear them to work for a touch of sparkle, or with a trendy summer dress on a night out.

To buy: $75; net-a-porter.com

Alphabet Soup Enamel Bracelet

This adorable bracelet takes a cue from another grade school favorite. This clever take on a monogrammed bracelet could be the perfect way to liven up a wrist full of hairbands.

To buy: $85; net-a-porter.com

Rainbow Brite Set of Three Enamel Bracelets

No Roxanne Assoulin roundup would be complete without mentioning the designer’s coveted bracelet trios. These ones will undoubtedly go with any outfit you could possibly dream up.

To buy: $210; net-a-porter.com