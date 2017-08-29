All the Glimmering, Slithering Jewelry from Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do Video”

TaylorSwift/Youtube
Kim Duong
Aug 28, 2017

Another day, another drama, drama. Or in this case, another Get the Look article from Taylor Swift’s latest single and apparent villainous rebranding. Too much of a reach? Sure. But listen: The new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” sees ye ole T. Swizzle literally bathing in diamonds—and we can’t just ignore that. We must shop it out. For #journalism.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives a Shout-Out to Her Squad in Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

For the LWYMMD video, opulence is laid on thick as Swift jumpcuts through various jewel-heavy scenes. There’s the super chill diamond bathtub scene; the throne room scene with, like, a million serpents (both real and bejeweled); the Gucci-lovin’, kitty cat bank heist scene; the questionably BDSM scene; and—oh yeah—the laid-to-rest-dripping-in-diamonds graveyard scene. Aside from the millions of questions we have regarding this venom-fueled comeback, here’s one we haven’t stopped asking: Girl, where you get them rocks from? Lucky for you, we’ve got the deets.

Scroll through to see where to cop Taylor Swift’s jewelry in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. (Oh, and P.S. You can also shop her official merchandise store for your very own Swift-branded snake ring (and “I Heart T.S.” shirt, à la #Hiddleswift2k16.)

1 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

BATH TUB JEWELS

Diamond and platinum jewelry by Neil Lane.

2 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

BIRD CAGE JEWELRY

Hoop earrings by Jenny Bird.

$65 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

BIKER METALS

Choker by Jenny Bird.

$125 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

DOM JEWELRY

Snake hoop earrings by Borgioni.

5 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

MASERATI METALICS

Gold tassel choker by Jenny Bird ($125; jennybird.com). Diamond and rose gold ear cuff by Borgioni. Diamond snake cuff (worn around her ponytail) by Lydia Courteille.

6 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

SLITHERING BRACELETS

Diamond and yellow gold snake bracelets by Borgioni.

7 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

SERPENT RINGS

Double finger ruby ring by Lydia Courteille. Diamond snake rings by Borgioni.

8 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

CARBON FIBER RING

Diamond in carbon fiber ring by Mattia Cielo.

9 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

GRAVEYARD JEWELS

Morganite and diamond rings by Le Vian.

10 of 10 Courtesy of TaylorSwift/Youtube

VILLAINOUS METALS

Double ring by Noudar.

$7,440 SHOP NOW

