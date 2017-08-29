All the Glimmering, Slithering Jewelry from Taylor Swift's “Look What You Made Me Do Video”

Another day, another drama, drama. Or in this case, another Get the Look article from Taylor Swift’s latest single and apparent villainous rebranding. Too much of a reach? Sure. But listen: The new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” sees ye ole T. Swizzle literally bathing in diamonds—and we can’t just ignore that. We must shop it out. For #journalism.

VIDEO: Taylor Swift Gives a Shout-Out to Her Squad in Her "Look What You Made Me Do" Video

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

For the LWYMMD video, opulence is laid on thick as Swift jumpcuts through various jewel-heavy scenes. There’s the super chill diamond bathtub scene; the throne room scene with, like, a million serpents (both real and bejeweled); the Gucci-lovin’, kitty cat bank heist scene; the questionably BDSM scene; and—oh yeah—the laid-to-rest-dripping-in-diamonds graveyard scene. Aside from the millions of questions we have regarding this venom-fueled comeback, here’s one we haven’t stopped asking: Girl, where you get them rocks from? Lucky for you, we’ve got the deets.

Scroll through to see where to cop Taylor Swift’s jewelry in the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video. (Oh, and P.S. You can also shop her official merchandise store for your very own Swift-branded snake ring (and “I Heart T.S.” shirt, à la #Hiddleswift2k16.)