14 Spectacular Super-Sized Earrings You Need in Your Life

I've been steadfastly loyal to my everyday collection of teeny-tiny studs and threadbare-thin huggies for years, but even I can't resist the allure of fashion's current obsession with amazing super-sized, "omg these are so big, I can't look away" earrings. Basically, the complete opposite of my jewelry M.O.

The trend was first proposed on the fall 2016 runways, though more sculptural in shape and less, well, gargantuan in size. By the time the spring 2017 collections rolled around, the earrings blew up in every aspect—popularity, abundance, and scale. We saw incredible cascading chandeliers that brushed the shoulders of models, a waterfall of neon beads, and outrageously large metal discs—all much bigger than an average person's ear (and in some instances, faces).

There's something so immensely satisfying about its over-the-top size, too, but what we love most is its outfit-making power. Slip into your standby LBD, clasp on a set of enormous ear candy, and—bam—you've got yourself a holiday party-ready outfit. And since no one wants to drop a stack of Benjamins on a single trend, we found 14 spectacular super-sized earrings with prices capped at $200. (To really get a sense of how big they are, we highly suggest clicking through to see them on the model).

1 of 14 Courtesy

LIZZIE FORTUNATO

The only better than tassel earrings? Larger-than-life tassel earrings.

Lizzie Fortunato available at shopbop.com $185 SHOP NOW
2 of 14 Courtesy

ROSANTICA

Perfect for filling the negative space between your lobes and shoulders.

Rosantica available at net-a-porter.com $75 (originally $150) SHOP NOW
3 of 14 Courtesy

KATERINA MAKRIYIANNI

We're huge fans of these wool fringe fans.

available at net-a-porter.com $175 SHOP NOW
4 of 14 Courtesy

DANNIJO

Silver studs and chains—these bad boys add instant edge.

Dannijo available at net-a-porter.com $122 (originally $305) SHOP NOW
5 of 14 Courtesy

ANNIE COSTELLO BROWN

Matisse-inspired, these are works of art.

Annie Costello Brown available at shopmille.com $179 SHOP NOW
6 of 14 Courtesy

OSCAR DE LA RENTA

For a more pared-back, ladylike look.

Oscar de la Renta available at modaoperandi.com $165 SHOP NOW
7 of 14 Courtesy

ETRO

Channel your inner bohemian with these beaded tassels.

Etro available at matchesfashion.com $185 SHOP NOW
8 of 14 Courtesy

Sylvia Toledano

Pull your strands back to let these hoops really shine.

available at matchesfashion.com $182 SHOP NOW
9 of 14 Courtesy

KATE SPADE NEW YORK

You in these earrings; everyone else, green with envy.

Kate Spade available at nordstrom.com $148 SHOP NOW
10 of 14 Courtesy

AMBER SCEATS

For the minimalist who wants to partake in this trend. 

available at shopbop.com $139 SHOP NOW
11 of 14 Courtesy

H&M

Giant rhinestone-encrusted earrings for 12 bucks? Yes, please.

H&M available at hm.com $12 (originally $15) SHOP NOW
12 of 14 Courtesy

TORY BURCH

Enormous gemstone wreaths to get you in the holiday spirit.

Tory Burch available at toryburch.com $175 SHOP NOW
13 of 14 Courtesy

ZARA

Don't be offended if people mistake you for a disco ball.

Zara available at zara.com $20 SHOP NOW
14 of 14 Courtesy

mignonne gavigan

In love with these beaded starbursts. In. Love.

available at mignonnegavigan.com $195 SHOP NOW

