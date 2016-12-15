14 Spectacular Super-Sized Earrings You Need in Your Life

I've been steadfastly loyal to my everyday collection of teeny-tiny studs and threadbare-thin huggies for years, but even I can't resist the allure of fashion's current obsession with amazing super-sized, "omg these are so big, I can't look away" earrings. Basically, the complete opposite of my jewelry M.O.

The trend was first proposed on the fall 2016 runways, though more sculptural in shape and less, well, gargantuan in size. By the time the spring 2017 collections rolled around, the earrings blew up in every aspect—popularity, abundance, and scale. We saw incredible cascading chandeliers that brushed the shoulders of models, a waterfall of neon beads, and outrageously large metal discs—all much bigger than an average person's ear (and in some instances, faces).

There's something so immensely satisfying about its over-the-top size, too, but what we love most is its outfit-making power. Slip into your standby LBD, clasp on a set of enormous ear candy, and—bam—you've got yourself a holiday party-ready outfit. And since no one wants to drop a stack of Benjamins on a single trend, we found 14 spectacular super-sized earrings with prices capped at $200. (To really get a sense of how big they are, we highly suggest clicking through to see them on the model).