9 Summer Accessories on Serious Sale to Buy Now 

Courtesy (4)
Ruthie Friedlander
Mar 13, 2017 @ 12:45 pm

Nobody hates a fire drill like a fashion editor. We like to be prepared with options. So even though summer feels so far away, we want to be sure we have all of our outfits and accessories ready far in advance. We love finding jewelry at BaubleBar. They have the most up-to-the-minute trends at the best prices. And when they have a sale that falls on National Jewelry Day? Well, that's just heaven.

VIDEO: Spring Fashion Trends We're Looking Forward To

 

Use the promo code WARMUP to get 25 percent off of your shopping bag (excludes BB Essentials and sale items) until March 14 at midnight ET.

Here, nine accessories that are SO on sale to prep you for summer.

1 of 9 Courtesy

TAHITI POM POM NECKLACE

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $58 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

SEAGLASS BIB

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $68 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

LAKOTA DROPS

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

GUADELOUPE POM POM NECKLACE

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $34 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

CONCORDIA CRISPIN DROPS

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $52 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

MITRA Y-CHOKER

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $38 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

CATALINA TASSEL EARRINGS

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $36 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

ANTIGUA POM POM EARRINGS

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $32 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

CONCH TASSEL DROPS

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $36 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!