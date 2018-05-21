The $20 Summer Trend That Will Be Huge This Memorial Day Weekend

No need to plan a fancy outfit this Memorial Day weekend. You could, literally, throw on a T-shirt and a pair of denim shorts and still look chic, especially if you add this easy-to-follow trend into your look. On May 21, Sugarfix by BaubleBar joined forces with Essie to launch a chic collection of earrings and nail polishes that perfectly match each other.

You'll find six Essie colors—like Mint Candy, Fiji, and Daring Damsel—that can be mixed and matched with the 15 Surgarfix styles, which include a variety of fringe and circular drop earrings. The Essie nail polishes start at $9 and the Sugarfix earrings are as low as $10, so you could test out the matching trend for less than $20.

Wait, there's more to get excited about. The collection is available for purchase at one of our favorite stores: Target. So you might as well grab one of those cute swimsuits while you're shopping.

Check out our favorite earring-and-nail polish combinations below. And head to Target's website for more.

Tassel Drop Earrings in Pink

Seaglass Collection in Me & the Sea

Ball Drop with Tassels Earrings in Turquoise

Nail Polish in Mint Candy Apple

Ball Drop Earrings in Champagne

Gel Couture Enchanted Collection in Daring Damsel

