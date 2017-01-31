You're Going to Freak Over BaubleBar's New Jewelry Line for Target  

Courtesy (3)
Anna Hecht
Jan 31, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

The fastest remedy to curing the winter blues? An accessories fix. Luckily, BaubleBar is on top of it, because the jewelry e-retailer has launched a new line, aptly titled SUGARFIX by BaubleBar, an ongoing partnership with Target. The cheery jewelry collection, which features both statement and classic pieces, is available starting today at target.com. For its debut, SUGARFIX by BaubleBar launched with more than 180 standout necklaces, arm party-worthy bracelets, earrings, and rings—all for under $30. The best part? New styles will be added every month.

VIDEO: A Peek at Oscar Jewelry

 

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite SUGARFIX picks.

1 of 11 Courtesy

Trio Bracelet Set 

BaubleBar available at target.com $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 11 Courtesy

Geometric Drop Earrings

BaubleBar available at target.com $15 SHOP NOW
3 of 11 Courtesy

Trio Ring Set

BaubleBar available at target.com $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 11 Courtesy

Geometric Drop Earrings

BaubleBar available at target.com $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 11 Courtesy

Crystal Stretch Bracelet

BaubleBar available at target.com $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 11 Courtesy

Beaded Tassel Earrings

available at target.com $13 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 11 Courtesy

Beaded Collar Necklace

BaubleBar available at target.com $25 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 11 Courtesy

Druzy Ring in Black

BaubleBar available at target.com $10 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 11 Courtesy

Crystal Drop Earrings

BaubleBar available at target.com $15 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 11 Courtesy

Layered Choker Necklace

BaubleBar available at target.com $17 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 11 Courtesy

Geometric Ring Trio

BaubleBar available at target.com $17 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!