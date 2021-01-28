I Always Get Compliments on My Stacked Earrings — Here’s Where I Get Them

Nearly a year into a pandemic, everyone has their own rituals for holding on to a sense of normalcy. (What even is that?!) While I've abandoned high heels, heavy foundations, and skinny jeans over the last ten months, one habit from The Before Times has stayed with me: I still fasten no less than nine earrings to my lobes (almost) every morning.
It's nothing new — people have been stacking earrings for years, and it's a trend endorsed by celebrities like Miley Cyrus, Zoë Kravitz, and Gigi Hadid. But the act of mixing and matching a variety of delicate baubles every day has become one of the few ways I can express my personal style in these isolated times. Not only does it make me feel like myself, but it also earns me compliments from friends and strangers alike. Sometimes that's via video chat, and other times from behind the mask of a barista or grocery store cashier. And Studs is one of my new favorite places to shop for unique and highly stackable earrings.
What differentiates this brand the rest is the fact that its studs, hoops, huggies, and dangles are sold as singles, rather than traditional pairs. This accommodates individual piercings and allows for more creativity when designing your hardware arrangement du jour. Of course, if you prefer the classic matching look, you can always order two of the same style to wear on each ear.
The pieces are made of high-quality metals, either sterling silver or brass finished with silver or gold plating, so you won't have to worry about skin irritation or tarnishing. Trust me, I've showered and slept with these earrings in place, and there hasn't been a speck of greenish-blue residue in sight. You can order single styles or save by purchasing earring bundles that include three cohesive ornaments.
With heaps of earrings both quirky and classic to choose from, you may want to start with some of the brand's best-sellers, like the Smiley Stud or the Oval Hoop that are prone to selling out. More funky customer favorites include this snake-inspired huggie and one that looks like a safety pin.
No matter how many piercings you have to work with, Studs has everything you need to create a micro look that fits your style. And bonus! When you make a purchase, Studs will send you a set of stick-on earrings guaranteed to transport you back to 1998 — a simpler time.
Take a look at Studs' website to browse all of the playful earrings, or keep scrolling to shop some of its best-sellers.