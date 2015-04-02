Statement Necklaces

Apr 02, 2015 @ 12:33 pm
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz wore a strapless satin Vera Wang gown to the Oscars-and accessorized with a Cartier Private Collection brooch, worn as a pendant necklace.
Claire Danes
Claire Danes
Claire Danes made a sophisticated statement in her strapless silver Prada gown at the Costume Institute Gala's MET ball. The Shopgirl wore a short Tiffany & Co. Spessartite and Diamond Swag Necklace, set in platinum.
Jessica Simpson
Jessica Simpson
A vintage Bulgari sapphire necklace was the perfect complement to Jessica Simpson's off-the-shoulder sequined dress at Cannes.
