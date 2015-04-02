Stacking Bracelets

2 of 5 Michael Germana/Everett

Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz sizzled in a sexy Valentino couture gown and armed herself with Cartier jewelry-$2.9 million dollars-at the Golden Globes. She layered a rock crystal and diamond watch bracelet with a braided diamond bracelet, and topped off her look by layering a 6.35ct diamond emerald-cut ring with a emerald and diamond ring, and a diamond leaf ring.