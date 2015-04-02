Stacking Bracelets

Anne Hathaway was elegant in a strapless black and white Valentino lace gown and Van Cleef & Arpels jewels at the Oscars. The Becoming Jane star layered a Noeud diamond bracelet with an Eiffel Tower diamond bracelet-a Van Cleef & Arpels signature-and a Majorelle Volutes diamond bracelet. The young starlet also stacked a 1919 diamond ring on top of a 13-carat diamond Grace ring.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Cameron Diaz
Cameron Diaz sizzled in a sexy Valentino couture gown and armed herself with Cartier jewelry-$2.9 million dollars-at the Golden Globes. She layered a rock crystal and diamond watch bracelet with a braided diamond bracelet, and topped off her look by layering a 6.35ct diamond emerald-cut ring with a emerald and diamond ring, and a diamond leaf ring.
Michael Germana/Everett
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon was radiant at the Golden Globes in a strapless Olivier Theyskens for Nina Ricci dress. She accessorized her ensemble with a Van Cleef & Arpels 1929 Tassel bracelet in rubies and diamonds, and a 1927 Art Deco diamond bracelet.
David Longendyke/Globe
Jennifer Garner
The Juno star showed off her svelte figure in a glittery Gucci dress and Bulgari jewelry at the Golden Globes. Garner glitzed up her look by layering on two yellow gold, diamond and pearl Celtaura bracelets, and a yellow gold bracelet with Cabochon sapphires.
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson, star of Fool's Gold, is no stranger to shiny baubles. She gleams in a goddess-style Dior by John Galliano gown. She stacked her Neil Lane diamond and platinum bangles at the Dior haute couture Show at Versailles.
Eric Ryan/Getty
