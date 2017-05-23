We Found Out Where SJP Buys All Her Jewelry

Marie Simonova/Getty
Ruthie Friedlander
May 23, 2017 @ 3:00 pm

When Sarah Jessica Parker wears something, it instantly gets added to our shopping lists. When she wears something over and over again? Well, then it's more of a "need to have" than a "nice to have."

Even before her fashion-obsessed character Carrie Bradshaw showed up in our living rooms, we admired SJP's style, which always heavily embraced accessories. Shoes, jewels, bags ... you name it, Parker had it in spades. She made you buy your first pair of Manolos, made you save up for your first luxury handbag, and now has come to show us what our next investment should be.

Enter Larkspur & Hawk, a fine jewelry brand that draws inspiration from antiques. Founder Emily Satloff creates hand-crafted pieces from precious metals and gemstones using a foiling technique that gives each piece the brand's unique "halo" effect. Very chic. Wanna know what else is chic? Based on our extensive photo research, it appears to be SJP's favorite jewelry brand. And if it's good enough for her ...

1 of 10 Jason Kempin/Getty

February 14, 2017

In Larkspur & Hawk Studs Earrings

available at larkspurandhawk.com $500 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Marie Simonova/Getty

February 10, 2017

In Larkspur & Hawk Studs Earrings

available at larkspurandhawk.com $500 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Mireya Acierto/Getty

November 17, 2017

In Larkspur & Hawk Studs Earrings

available at larkspurandhawk.com $500 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Gabriel Olsen/Getty

November 10, 2016

In Larkspur & Hawk Studs Earrings

available at larkspurandhawk.com $1100 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Steve Zak Photography/Getty

October 16, 2016

In Larkspur & Hawk's Signature Rivière Necklace

available at larkspurandhawk.com $1800 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

July 30, 2016

In Larkspur & Hawk's Signature Rivière Necklace

available at larkspurandhawk.com $1950 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Taylor Hill/Getty

May 12, 2016

In Larkspur & Hawk's Signature Rivière Necklace

available at larkspurandhawk.com $3200 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Sonia Moskowitz/Getty

July 26, 2015

In Larkspur & Hawk's Signature Rivière Necklace

available at larkspurandhawk.com $5400 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Jim Spellman/Getty

June 8, 2015

In Larkspur & Hawk's Signature Rivière Necklace

available at larkspurandhawk.com $5400 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Grant Lamos IV/Getty

May 5, 2015

In Larkspur & Hawk's Signature Rivière Necklace worn reversed

available at larkspurandhawk.com $5400 SHOP NOW

