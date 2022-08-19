This $20 Amazon Find Is the Secret to Making Jewelry Look “Sparkling, Shiny, and Beautiful”

Your skin may be glowing, thanks to your vitamin C serum and glycolic acid routine, but what about your jewelry? You may not notice it, especially if you're someone who wears the same earrings, necklace, bracelets, or rings every day, but chances are, your jewelry could use some love. Dirt, dust, sweat, hand lotion, and soap are the main culprits behind dull jewelry, but according to thousands of Amazon shoppers, there's an effective and easy way to clean those precious pieces.

The Simple Shine Jewelry Cleaning Solution is a 6-ounce bottle of non-toxic, ammonia-free magic. Its results have inspired glowing reviews, and the instructions couldn't be simpler. The solution comes with a perforated dip tray to hold your jewelry. Lower the tray, and let it sit for no longer than 3 minutes (Simple Shine suggests starting with 2 minutes, and one reviewer claimed to have seen results in just 30 seconds). Once you remove your jewelry, use the brush that comes with the solution for a final cleaning, then rinse and dry off. Ta-da; you now have jewelry that sparkles and shines without an Instagram or TikTok filter. Did we mention it's also extremely affordable? One bottle comes in at just $19.

If you've never cleaned jewelry before, you may be worried about damaging a valuable piece — understandable, especially if you wear antique, sentimental, or fine jewelry. Set aside those fears, though: The Simple Shine Jewelry Cleaning Solution is gentle. In the product description, the brand notes that it's "specially formulated to deep clean without irritating chemicals."

As far as the types of jewelry you can use the solution on, the range is wide. You can safely clean any metals, including gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and titanium. Pearls, diamonds, opals, emeralds, turquoise, amber, coral, and onyx will be perfectly fine as well. The small brush is also soft enough to remove dirt without scratching the metal or stones.

But how does it work? To get that "sparkling, shiny, beautiful" result, in the words of one Amazon shopper, the solution breaks down build-up and light tarnish and cleans away any other dirt or grime. Sure, you could take your favorite pieces to a jeweler for a cleaning, but it may not be necessary. As one five-star reviewer put it, "Of all the different jewelry cleaners I've tried over the years, this is by far the best! My jewelry sparkles just like it does after a cleaning at the jewelers."

So save the time and effort and clean your diamonds and pearls at home with this top-rated cleaning solution for only $19 on Amazon.