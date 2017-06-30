Vacation-Ready Jewelry You Can Wear Day to Night

All packed for the long weekend? Before you hit the road in route to the airport, do one last outfit check. Let’s face it, whether you’re biking to the beach or gallivanting around the city this long weekend, you still want to look put together. The easiest way to bring your outfit to the next level in the heat, despite wanting to wear as little as possible, is to add on a piece of jewelry or two.

We’ve put together some of our favorite jewels that are easy to layer on and quite literally never take off until you get home after a few days in the sun. The key is to think comfort, lots of color, and materials that won’t irritate your skin in the heat so that you can wear in the ocean or out to dinner at the end of a long vitamin-d filled day. Here are some pieces we can’t wait to dive into the ocean with.