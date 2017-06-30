Vacation-Ready Jewelry You Can Wear Day to Night

All packed for the long weekend? Before you hit the road in route to the airport, do one last outfit check. Let’s face it, whether you’re biking to the beach or gallivanting around the city this long weekend, you still want to look put together. The easiest way to bring your outfit to the next level in the heat, despite wanting to wear as little as possible, is to add on a piece of jewelry or two.

We’ve put together some of our favorite jewels that are easy to layer on and quite literally never take off until you get home after a few days in the sun. The key is to think comfort, lots of color, and materials that won’t irritate your skin in the heat so that you can wear in the ocean or out to dinner at the end of a long vitamin-d filled day. Here are some pieces we can’t wait to dive into the ocean with.

 

1 of 16 Courtesy

Rainbow Sapphire Necklace

Bibi Van Der Velden $4,155 SHOP NOW
2 of 16 Courtesy

Enamel Ear Huggy

Alison Lou $280 SHOP NOW
3 of 16 Courtesy

Enamel Ring

Amrapali $598 SHOP NOW
4 of 16 Courtesy

Beaded Cuff

Kate Spade $58 SHOP NOW
5 of 16 Courtesy

Enamel Ring

Foundrae $2,850 SHOP NOW
6 of 16 Courtesy

Shell Bracelet

Lena Bernard $30 (originally $48) SHOP NOW
7 of 16 Courtesy

Bone and Resin Necklace

Gucci $3,850 SHOP NOW
8 of 16 Courtesy

Lapis Lazuli Earrings

I+I $155 SHOP NOW
9 of 16 Courtesy

Carnelian and Aquamarine Earrings

Melissa Joy Manning $340 SHOP NOW
10 of 16 Courtesy

Woven Bracelet

Marie Helene de Taillac $120 SHOP NOW
11 of 16 Courtesy

Pink Rhodonite Signet Ring

Tom Wood $433 SHOP NOW
12 of 16 Courtesy

VIntage Russian Braid Choker

Camila Dietz Bergeron $2,200 SHOP NOW
13 of 16 Courtesy

Tambora Stone Ring

CVC Stones $2,800 SHOP NOW
14 of 16 Courtesy

Tanzanite Bracelet 

Dezso by Sarah Beltran $120 SHOP NOW
15 of 16 Courtesy

Turquoise, Coral, Tourmaline Necklace

Pascale Monvoisin $937 SHOP NOW
16 of 16 Courtesy

Agate Ring

Marc Alary $2,600 SHOP NOW

