10 Completely Charming Pendant Necklaces—All Under $200

When it comes to pendant necklaces, a little charm can go a long way—and we mean that both literally and figuratively. We've rounded up the teeniest, most charming necklaces that ring in under $200. Wear them solo or stack them (with layers of varying chain lengths) for a statement-making effect. From a whimsical dragonfly to a simple bar, shop 10 pretty pendants that you can wear every day.

Monica Vinader

Just the right weight to be worn as a statement piece. 

$90 (originally $180); theoutnet.com

Gold & Gray

A dainty, yet edgy statement—the best of both worlds.

$88; goldandgray.com

Alex Monroe

A whimsical dragonfly charm adds a delicate touch to any look.

$193; johnlewis.com

Tara 4779

This thin silver chain with a hanging bar charm is a minimalist's dream necklace. You also have the option of adding a diamond, which we love!

$145; tara4779.com

Alexis Bittar

This diamond-encrusted spear has just the right amount of bling.

$125; alexisbittar.com

Tai

Perfect for the emoji-obsessed.

$80; shopbop.com

Kate Spade New York

A monogrammed pendant is always a classic. 

$68; katespade.com

PANDORA

The blush-hued metal adds the sweetest touch. 

$175; pandora.net

Morning Lavender

We adore this darling necklace that has the teeniest heart. 

$15; morninglavender.com

Amazon Collection

This silver wishbone pendant is going on our wishlist. 

$15 (originally $65); amazon.com

