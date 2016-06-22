Treat Yourself to 15 Jewelry Pieces with Teeny-Tiny Diamonds 

Taylor Davies
Jun 22, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

It wasn’t too long ago that the only place you’d find pavé diamonds was on a wedding or engagement band. Perhaps because there are now more single women in the world than ever before or perhaps because jewelry designers realized that just about every piece of jewelry looks better with diamonds, these tiny sparkly stones (and their more affordable interpretations, like crystal and cubic zirconia) now decorate everything from cuffs to threadbare-thin chain earrings to on-trend chokers.

On the luxury end of the spectrum, designers, like Repossi and Hirotaka, are creating dazzlingly blinged-out designs in fine metals and dozens of petite diamonds, and the result is extravagantly priced pieces with the look of something you’d wear every day. Contemporary brands, including Jennifer Meyer, Wwake, and Brooklyn-based favorite Catbird, have us craving dangling chain earrings, delicate anklets (yep, they’re back!), and pretty stacking rings—the kind of jewelry that just begs to be layered and mixed with the rest of our dainty pieces.

Whether you’re in the market for a pair of sweet mini hoop earrings or a cool choker to change up your daily jewelry mix or really ready to #treatyoself (we’re a little obsessed with Repossi’s $12,950 ear cuff), we have your tiny diamond fix.

Jennifer Meyer ring

Channel your inner bohemian with this dainty leaf ring.

Jennifer Meyer available at net-a-porter.com $800 SHOP NOW
Gabriela Artigas choker

A minimal gold choker pairs perfectly with summer's little white dresses.

Gabriela Artigas available at gabrielaartigas.com $1,900 SHOP NOW
Hirotaka bar ring

The linear design of this ring makes a bold, yet delicate statement.

Hirotaka available at barneys.com $680 SHOP NOW
David Yurman ‘Cable Collectibles’ initial pendant

Elevate your personal jewelry game with a diamond-adorned pendant.

David Yurman available at nordstrom.com $695 SHOP NOW
Blanca Monros Gomez diamond filigree cuff

Layer this deliate cuff bracelet with your favorite summer bangles.

Blanca Monros Gomez available at blancamonrosgomez.com $710 SHOP NOW
Catbird ‘Wicked Game’ anklet

Make every pair of shoes look that much more special with a pretty anklet (or one on each foot!).

Catbird available at catbirdnyc.com $230 SHOP NOW
Wwake diamond and gold chain earrings

For your next summer wedding, skip the statement necklace and opt for a pair of face-framing chain earrings.

Wwake available at wwake.com $2,715 SHOP NOW
Wwake open rose-cut diamond ring

You can never wear too many delicate rings like this—the more the better.

Wwake available at wwake.com $1311 SHOP NOW
Hortense diamond constellation necklace

This tiny deco-inspired necklace packs a lot of sparkle.

Hortense available at catbirdnyc.com $1038 SHOP NOW
Jennie Kwon diamond cluster cuff bracelet

A tiny cluster of diamonds makes this simple gold cuff extra-special.

Jennie Kwon available at jenniekwondesigns.com $523 SHOP NOW
ILA jewelry ‘Melika’ ring

This ring with tiny seed diamonds is perfect for stacking (or as an unconventional engagement ring).

ILA available at ilacollection.com $575 SHOP NOW
EF Collection diamond huggie earrings

These pavé hoops are ultra-feminine but simple enough to wear every day.

EF Collection available at shopbop.com $525 SHOP NOW
Ariel Gordon diamond chain ring

For something surprising, try a delicate chain ring.

Ariel Gordon available at shopbop.com $363 SHOP NOW
Adina Reyter pavé disk pendant necklace

Draw eyes to your neckline with a glittering pavé pendant.

Adina Reyter available at shopbop.com $396 SHOP NOW
Repossi diamond ear cuff

Fake multiple helix piercings with this blinged-out ear cuff.

Repossi available at barneys.com $12,950 SHOP NOW

