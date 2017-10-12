Stone Jewelry Is All the Rage Right Now

Have the Spring 2018 collections left you drooling and wanting to shop the runways right now? We've been oohing and ahhing over all of the stone jewelry that walked in Milan and Paris last week at Balenciaga, Gucci, and beyond. Alessandro Michele beautifully layered pieces at Gucci and left us wanting to jet off to a souk to find some new baubles to add to our collection.

For those who are not afraid of layering and taking styling risks with your bling, think mixing metals and layering pieces to create a look that is entirely your own. If you prefer a more minimalist approach and want to find some new stone treasures, try a statement ring or a necklace. Fear not, we've done the work for you! Scroll down to get inspired and find your next gem at every price point.