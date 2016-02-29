Shop the Most Spectacular Statement Earrings for Spring—All Under $200

So many trends, so little time. When it comes to accessorizing, keeping up with every trend isn't only difficult, but it can be expensive. And since we haven't stopped thinking about the statement earrings—remember those huge orb-like disco ball earrings at Prada?—from the spring collections, the InStyle Accessories Team joined forces and rounded up the best styles under $200. Yes, that's right. Wear them at the office, for a night out, or during the weekends. You'll be turning heads whereever you go.

Runway looks, from left: Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta