Shop the Most Spectacular Statement Earrings for Spring—All Under $200

So many trends, so little time. When it comes to accessorizing, keeping up with every trend isn't only difficult, but it can be expensive. And since we haven't stopped thinking about the statement earrings—remember those huge orb-like disco ball earrings at Prada?—from the spring collections, the InStyle Accessories Team joined forces and rounded up the best styles under $200. Yes, that's right. Wear them at the office, for a night out, or during the weekends. You'll be turning heads whereever you go.

Runway looks, from left: Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta

1 of 10 Courtesy

Zara

If minimal dressing is your kind of speed, look no further than these beautiful sculptural earrings to match your refined style.

$16; zara.com

2 of 10 Courtesy

J. Crew

These eye-catching floral earrings are the ultimate cheery pop. Pair them with your trusty neutrals for a truly bright contrast. 

$78; jcrew.com

3 of 10 Courtesy

BaubleBar

Embrace the '70s with this flower power set. The pink-and-gold combo adds a soft (but glam) touch. 

$38; baublebar.com

4 of 10 Courtesy

Loeil

Turn heads with these wonderfully oversized shoulder dusters.

$28; theloeil.com

5 of 10 Courtesy

Gas Bijoux

This feathery set will tickle your fancy. 

$150; shopbop.com

6 of 10 Courtesy

Lizzie Fortunato 

Who says you can’t make a statement at the office? These beautiful hula earrings are the perfect accessory to elevate your everyday look.

$175; saksfifthavenue.com

7 of 10 Courtesy

Mercedes Salazar

Beautifully crafted pieces at a good price point are a must-buy in our book. Jazz up a simple LBD with these fringed tassels and bold hues. 

$198; intermixonline.com

8 of 10 Courtesy

Ann Taylor 

We love these modern linear drop earrings. They'll polish up nearly any look day or night.  

$40; anntaylor.com

9 of 10 Courtesy

Sequin

This crystal wreath style is super sultry, and it's perfect for date night.

$58; sequin-nyc.com

10 of 10 Courtesy

Empire State Finery 

These colorful beaded earrings can play up your bohemian weekend style.

$55; empirestatefinery.com

