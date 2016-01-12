11 Single Earrings That You Can Mix and Match

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
Jan 12, 2016 @ 1:00 pm

There's strength in numbers, for sure, but we love the fearlessly independent single. Yes, we're talking about earrings. Deliberately mixing an ear jacket with a crawler or a simple stud with a bold drop earring (celebrity proof, Emma Watson, above) creates this intriguing, not to mention, effortlessly cool, effect that you wouldn't find in your average matched set. And now that more jewelry designers are selling their earrings separately, mastering the art of mixed earrings is easier than ever. Take the asymmetric approach (beauty is in imperfection, after all) and start mingling with these singles.

Annelise Michelson

Annelise Michelson's jewelry designs have found a fan base among InStyle editors—we especially love the sculptural pieces that easily double as artwork.

$328; annelisemichelson.com

 

Delfina Delettrez

Turn heads with this ear jacket that boasts a pearl stud and a bar of mixed gemstones.

$580; delfinadelettrez.com

Jacquie Aiche

This charming kite-shaped stud with its teeny-tiny diamonds is the perfect counterpart to another stud or a bold drop earring.

$800; jacquieaiche.com

Gabriela Artigas

Thread this open-ended earring through your lobe for a sleek, modern look. 

$188; shopbop.com

Sydney Evan

Fake multiple piercings with this one diamond-studded crawler.

$520; sydneyevan.com

Fallon 

Pearls get the contemporary-cool treatment with this double-ended design.

$185; fallonjewelry.com

Jack + G

This talon curves to the shape of your lobe. The effect? Stunning and edgy.

$165; jackandg.com

Ilana Ariel

Make others green with envy with this pretty emerald pear-shaped stud.

$350; ilanaarielcollections.com

Sofia Ramsay

This is not your average stud—the triangle sits perpendicular to your lobe (versus laying flat). 

$80; sofiaramsay.com

Catbird

Create maximum impact with this minimalist ear jacket (the arc hugs the lobe perfectly).

$64; catbirdnyc.com

 

Sophie Bille Brahe

This earring looks good from the front and the back.

$630; theline.com

