These Stunning Signet Rings Aren't Just for the Boys

Signet rings have come a long way since their beginnings in the 13th century. What was once used as an official mark or signature to sign a document is now one of the only pieces of bijoux you'll see on supermodels and businessmen alike. Whether your style skews more rock-and-roll or classic Americana, the signet ring adds the right amount of sparkle to any look. Here are a few we're currently obsessing over.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Diamond and Gold Signet Ring

1stdibs $2,900 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Yellow Gold and Onyx Signet Ring

Kabana $595 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Yellow Gold Plated Coin Motif Signet Ring

Maison Mayle $195 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Vintage Signet Ring

1stdibs $425 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Lapis and Rose Gold Signet Ring

Ginette NY $630 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Rhodonite Signet Ring

Tom Wood $433 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Carpe Diem Signet Ring

Laura Lee $750 SHOP NOW

