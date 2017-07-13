These Stunning Signet Rings Aren't Just for the Boys

Signet rings have come a long way since their beginnings in the 13th century. What was once used as an official mark or signature to sign a document is now one of the only pieces of bijoux you'll see on supermodels and businessmen alike. Whether your style skews more rock-and-roll or classic Americana, the signet ring adds the right amount of sparkle to any look. Here are a few we're currently obsessing over.

