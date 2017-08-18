Maximalist Earrings for Your Inner Gucci Girl

If you've been a bonafide Gucci girl ever since Alessandro Michele debuted his first runway collection with the brand, we’ve got great news for you: the maximalist trend has absolutely no intention of fading out. It’s here to stay for fall and it’s bigger, brighter, and punchier than ever.

Still a little weary of looking like the aftermath of an overzealous paintball session? We get it; we like to be careful treading on uncharted fashion waters, too. Start small (ish) with fun statement earrings instead. No formulaic styling tips here—wear these doorknocker drops with anything you fancy. Your closet is your oyster. Scroll down for what’s currently in our online shopping carts.

