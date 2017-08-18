Maximalist Earrings for Your Inner Gucci Girl

If you've been a bonafide Gucci girl ever since Alessandro Michele debuted his first runway collection with the brand, we’ve got great news for you: the maximalist trend has absolutely no intention of fading out. It’s here to stay for fall and it’s bigger, brighter, and punchier than ever.

Still a little weary of looking like the aftermath of an overzealous paintball session? We get it; we like to be careful treading on uncharted fashion waters, too. Start small (ish) with fun statement earrings instead. No formulaic styling tips here—wear these doorknocker drops with anything you fancy. Your closet is your oyster. Scroll down for what’s currently in our online shopping carts.

For the risk-takers out there looking to channel Iris Apfel en tout; pick up InStyle's September issue, available on newsstands, amazon.com, and via digital download now.

1 of 12 Courtesy

Jennifer Behr

Chloe earring

Jennifer Behr $250 SHOP NOW
2 of 12 Courtesy

Rebecca de Ravenel

Tutti earring

Rebecca de Ravenel available at Moda Operandi $695 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

Sequin hoop drop earring

Topshop $30 SHOP NOW
4 of 12 Courtesy

Balenciaga

Shearling earring

Balenciaga available at Net-a-Porter $375 SHOP NOW
5 of 12 Courtesy

Dolce & Gabbana

Ornate earring

Dolce & Gabbana available at Marissa Collections $1,595 SHOP NOW
6 of 12 Courtesy

Baublebar

Eleni drop earring

BaubleBar $36 SHOP NOW
7 of 12 Courtesy

Eddie Borgo

Coin disc earring

Eddie Borgo available at Intermix $360 SHOP NOW
8 of 12 Courtesy

Bottega Veneta

Silver earring

Bottega Veneta $820 SHOP NOW
9 of 12 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta

Chandelier earring

Oscar de la Renta available at Nordstrom $395 SHOP NOW
10 of 12 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

Savanna Pom Pom earring

Rebecca Minkoff available at Shopbop $58 SHOP NOW
11 of 12 Courtesy

Etro

Bead-embellished earring

Etro available at Matches Fashion $219 SHOP NOW
12 of 12 Courtesy

Gucci

Crystal embroidery earring

Gucci $790 SHOP NOW

