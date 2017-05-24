We're Obsessed with These 13 Fresh Hoop Earrings

Jason LaVeris/Getty
Hoops are a jewelry staple that has evolved over the years. We've seen them in every iteration, from tight-fitting ear-cuffs to large bangles. This season, these danglers have transformed even further, with multi hoops, detailed beading, cut-open circles, and jagged shapes. Filled spheres (such as Tracee Ellis Ross's vintage Neil Lane Jewelry pair, above) are even making a return.

Designers like Jennifer Fisher, Rosena Sammi, Pamela Love, Alexis Bittar, and plenty of others have added refreshing touches that are sure to let these statement makers be the star of your outfit. Scroll down to see 13 cool hoops we're sure you'll be excited to try—and then shop your favorites.

XL Multi Hoops

Jennifer Fisher available at jenniferfisherjewelry.com $495 SHOP NOW
Bolle Cosmos Gem Earrings

Cerimani available at cerimani.com $230 SHOP NOW
Leaf Hoop Earrings

RACHEL Rachel Roy available at rachelroy.com $34 SHOP NOW
Oval Hoops With Spikes

Jessica Elliot available at jessicaelliot.com $25 SHOP NOW
Hermia Double Hoop Earrings

The 9th Muse available at the9thmuse.com $207 SHOP NOW
Harita Hoops

Rosena Sammi available at rosenasammi.com $145 SHOP NOW
Stacked Circle Drop Earrings

Forever 21 available at forever21.com $6 SHOP NOW
Small Arc Hoops

Pamela Love available at pamelalove.com $150 SHOP NOW
Christina Hoop Earrings

BaubleBar available at baublebar.com $32 SHOP NOW
UFO Hoops

Little Rooms available at littlerooms.com $165 SHOP NOW
Encrusted Orbiting Hoop Earring

Alexis Bittar available at alexisbittar.com $175 SHOP NOW
Trinity Earrings

Philippe V available at philippev.com $480 SHOP NOW
Medium Forged Hoop

Robert Lee Morris available at robertleemorris.com $225 SHOP NOW

