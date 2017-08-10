Sculptural Geometric Earrings That'll Never Go out of Style

Let's face it: We can't all buy one of Alexander Calder's mobiles. But, there's no doubt that the modern pieces have inspired jewelry designers everywhere. Statement earrings are still in high demand this season, and while some are looking for embellished ones, we can't seem to get oversized metal versions out of our mind.

Whether you're on the beach this weekend, soaking up summer's last rays, or taking a trip upstate, these metal dazzlers look great with everything from a bikini and some beach hair to a flowing maxi dress and espadrilles. We don't foresee this trend going anywhere, so hurry and stock up on these beauties as they're the perfect adornment come fall with your favorite chunky knit sweater and blue jeans.

 

Gold Clip-On Earrings

Vhernier $6,650 SHOP NOW
Circle Shpere Earrings

Marni $480 SHOP NOW
Round Circle Earrings

Charlotte Chesnais $565 SHOP NOW
Gold Shield Earrings

Cloverpost $62 (originally $88) SHOP NOW
Gold Double Ball Flower Earring

Simone Rochas $370 SHOP NOW
Locked Heart Earrings

Eddie Borgo $225 SHOP NOW
Stud Earring and Ear Jacket

Vita Fede $295 SHOP NOW
Token Chandelier Earrings

Eddie Borgo $250 SHOP NOW
Flat Drop Earrings

Ana Khouri $6,400 SHOP NOW
Chandelier Drop Earrings

Paula Mendoza $390 SHOP NOW

