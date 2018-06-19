July Fourth Jewelry That You'll Want to Wear After The Holiday is Over

Believe it or not, shopping for holiday-specific jewelry does not have to be cheesy.

Case in point: Fourth of July. You don't need to wear a firework on your earlobe to festively embrace the holiday. When shopping, take cues from overall themes of the holiday—like summer, beach, or our nation's flag colors. This will give you a chic, non-literal interpretation for the day and help you make a purchase you could wear long into the fall/winter.

Shop our favorite Fourth of July jewelry pieces that you could absolutely wear after the fact.