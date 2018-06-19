July Fourth Jewelry That You'll Want to Wear After The Holiday is Over

Courtesy
Ruthie Friedlander
Jun 19, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

Believe it or not, shopping for holiday-specific jewelry does not have to be cheesy.

Case in point: Fourth of July. You don't need to wear a firework on your earlobe to festively embrace the holiday. When shopping, take cues from overall themes of the holiday—like summer, beach, or our nation's flag colors. This will give you a chic, non-literal interpretation for the day and help you make a purchase you could wear long into the fall/winter.

VIDEO: 6 Investment Pieces Every Woman Should Own

Shop our favorite Fourth of July jewelry pieces that you could absolutely wear after the fact.

1 of 9 Shopbop

Blair Beaded Ball Cluster Earrings

Rebecca Minkoff available at Shopbop.com $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Prato Fiorito gold-tone beaded bracelet

Rosantica available at Net-a-Porter $295 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Shopbop.com

Caroline Earrings

Sashi available at Shopbop.com $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 9 Baublebar

Sebastian Drop Earrings

BaubleBar available at BaubleBar.com $42 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Caro blackened gold-plated and cotton bracelet

Carolina Bucci available at $440 Net-a-Porter SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Painted Veil enameled sterling silver earring

Wwake available at Net-a-Porter $515 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 9 Net-a-Porter

Enameled Golde-Tone Earrings

Gucci available at Net-a-Porter $440 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 9 Baublebar

Riviera Statement Necklace

BaubleBar available at BaubleBar.com $68 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 9 Roxanne Assoulin

Blue Crush Bracelet

Roxanne Assoulin available at Roaxanne Assoulin $75-$360 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!