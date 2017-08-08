Shop Chic Coin Rings That Will Totally Make Your Outfit

Elana Zajdman
Aug 08, 2017 @ 7:45 pm

Whether your style skews more rock-and-roll or classic Americana, the coin ring adds the right amount of shine to any look. You don't have to spend your entire paycheck to get the look, and each one is incredibly unique! So, why not invest in one for every finger? The rings wear well over time and can be passed down from generation to generation without ever going out of style. 

Shop some of our favorite coin rings below! 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Classic Coin Signet Ring

Joy Everley $251 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Two-Toned Etched Coin Ring

Kenneth Jay Lane $45 (originally $90) SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Ancient Roman Figurehead Coin Ring 

Eli Halili Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Flat Coin Ring

Wouters & Hendrix $418 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Oversized Coin Ring

Maison Mayle $250 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

English Coin Ring

Laura Lee $345 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

18K Yellow Gold Vintage Ring

Chanel $1,500 SHOP NOW

