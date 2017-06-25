These 10 Must-Have Pieces are Not Your Mother's Pearl Jewelry

Steffi Lee
Jun 25, 2017

Pearls are definitely the underdog of the jewelry universe. Frequently outshined by their sparklier counterparts and associated with older (but no less chic) women, a single strand may not provoke the same reaction as a cushion cut diamond solitaire. Or so you thought...

The coolest jewelry designers of the moment demonstrate that pearls are actually just the thing you'll want to invest in this season. Whether fashioned into bite-size huggie earrings or added to a sultry leather choker, pearls are showing off their edgy side. 

Shop our favorites from Delfina Delettrez, Sophie Buhai, and more, plus great runway costume options!

1 of 10 Courtesy

Delfina Delettrez

Complex Gemetries earring

Delfina Delettrez available at MyTheresa $1,750 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

Maria Tash

Coronet earring

Maria Tash available at Ylang23 $420 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Chloe

Darcey ring

Chloe available at Saks Fifth Avenue $315 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

Mizuki

Floating pearl earrings

Mizuki available at Neiman Marcus $1,690 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

Sophie Buhai

Pearl drop choker

Sophie Buhai available at Moda Operandi $1,450 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

Sophie Bille Brahe

Boucle Perle earring

Sophie Bille Brahe available at Barney's $810 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

Anissa Kermiche

Nose ring

Anissa Kermiche available at Matches $393 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

Miu Miu

Faux pearl and crystal ring

Miu Miu available at Net-a-Porter $345 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

Gucci

Flower ring

Gucci $520 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

Mateo

Trio cuff

Mateo $2,500 SHOP NOW

