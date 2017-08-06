These Must-Haves Certainly Aren't Your Grandmother's Brooches

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Elana Zajdman
Aug 06, 2017 @ 2:30 pm

After they sauntered down the Fall runways at Altuzarra, Rosie Assoulin, Fenty Puma, Christopher Kane, Gucci, Miu Miu, Lanvin, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, one thing became clear: Brooches are most definitely back. While they're typically an overlooked accessory, most closely associated with your grandma's jewelry box, this year, it's time to put aside any prejudices you may have about brooches. Case in point: They're one of the easiest possible ways to transform an outfit, and whether you're a jewelry lover or not, the truth is, your clothes love jewelry. I mean, how could they not?

VIDEO: See Selena Gomez Posing for InStyle's September 2017 Cover

 

Better still, brooches offer a way to get a piece from your favorite designer and still be able to pay your rent. Whatever your style may be, we have rounded up some of our favorite brooches that would look great on a tee shirt or even a knit sweater. Feel free to experiment and use them liberally. They're really the only accessory that also looks great on your hats, shoes, bags, socks, jeans, and beyond! Shop our picks below. 

1 of 8 Courtesy

Charm Brooch

Maria Francesca Pepe $155 (originally $262) SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 8 Courtesy

Lightening Bolt Brooch

Isabel Marant $120 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Grosgrain Bow Brooch

Gucci $370 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 8 Courtesy

Charm Brooch

Dolce & Gabbana $294 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 8 Courtesy

Stick Pin Brooch

Prada $224 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 8 Courtesy

Set Of Three Army Brooches

Saint Laurent $395 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 8 Courtesy

Vintage Logo Brooch

Sonia Rykiel $216 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 8 Courtesy

Double Pin Brooch

Loewe $290 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!