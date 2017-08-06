These Must-Haves Certainly Aren't Your Grandmother's Brooches

After they sauntered down the Fall runways at Altuzarra, Rosie Assoulin, Fenty Puma, Christopher Kane, Gucci, Miu Miu, Lanvin, Saint Laurent, and Balenciaga, one thing became clear: Brooches are most definitely back. While they're typically an overlooked accessory, most closely associated with your grandma's jewelry box, this year, it's time to put aside any prejudices you may have about brooches. Case in point: They're one of the easiest possible ways to transform an outfit, and whether you're a jewelry lover or not, the truth is, your clothes love jewelry. I mean, how could they not?

VIDEO: See Selena Gomez Posing for InStyle's September 2017 Cover

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Better still, brooches offer a way to get a piece from your favorite designer and still be able to pay your rent. Whatever your style may be, we have rounded up some of our favorite brooches that would look great on a tee shirt or even a knit sweater. Feel free to experiment and use them liberally. They're really the only accessory that also looks great on your hats, shoes, bags, socks, jeans, and beyond! Shop our picks below.