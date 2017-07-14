Gemstone of the Summer: The Prettiest Turquoise Pieces to Buy Now

Let’s be honest: turquoise jewelry looks great on anyone. But, when you pair the stone with perfectly beach-waved hair and a beautiful flowing frock, magic happens. It's almost as if turquoise were made to enhance summertime style.

Besides the beautiful color for which it's known, turquoise is said to have mystical properties. The stone is thought to bring strength to whomever wears it, for one thing. So, an investment in turquoise could update your look while also lending you Wonder-Woman-style powers. (It's worth a shot!)

Scroll down to see some of our favorite turquoise styles.