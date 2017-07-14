Gemstone of the Summer: The Prettiest Turquoise Pieces to Buy Now

shaktijewelry/instagram
Taylor Reagan
Jul 13, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

Let’s be honest: turquoise jewelry looks great on anyone. But, when you pair the stone with perfectly beach-waved hair and a beautiful flowing frock, magic happens. It's almost as if turquoise were made to enhance summertime style. 

VIDEO: Get Summer-Ready Abs with Global Fitness Expert Kayla Itsines

Besides the beautiful color for which it's known, turquoise is said to have mystical properties. The stone is thought to bring strength to whomever wears it, for one thing. So, an investment in turquoise could update your look while also lending you Wonder-Woman-style powers. (It's worth a shot!) 

Scroll down to see some of our favorite turquoise styles. 

1 of 12 Courtesy

Shakti 5th Chakra Turquoise Necklace

Shakti $840-$950 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 12 Courtesy

Gracht 24K Gold-Plated Bracelet

Paula Mendoza $625 SHOP NOW
3 of 12 Courtesy

Turquoise Hoops

Catbird $276 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 12 Courtesy

Juju Necklace

Marlo Laz $3,100 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 12 Courtesy

Orso 9-karat rose gold, chrysoprase and turquoise earrings

Pascale Monvoisin $545 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 12 Courtesy

Oval Green Turquoise Diamond Ring

Jamie Joseph $880 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 12 Courtesy

Lilu Seed Bracelet

Shashi $22 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 12 Courtesy

TURQUOISE TRIANGLE POTION BOTTLE NECKLACE

Jacquie Aiche $3,815 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 12 Courtesy

Sena Anklet

Tai $80 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 12 Courtesy

Turquoise Ring

Me & Ro $1,775 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
11 of 12 Courtesy

turquoise pop bracelet

Mejuri $180 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
12 of 12 Courtesy

Turquoise Hug Earrings

Melissa Joy Manning $475 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!