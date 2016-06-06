The 12 Summer Jewelry Pieces You Need to Buy Now

Steffi Lee
Jun 06, 2016

The worst feeling during the suffocatingly humid, sweltering summer heat is being weighed down with bulky layers and heavy metals. That's why we're lightening up our wardrobe with easy, breezy pieces—and we mean that both in the apparel and accessories sense. We took a style cue from our July cover girl Jessica Alba (the issue is on newsstands and available for digital download this week!), who not only graced our pages in summery one-pieces, but who accessorized with cool organic stones, like turquoise, dendritic opal, and dendritic quartz by jewelry designers including Kathleen Whitaker and Jamie Joseph. 

And since we won't be able to hop on the next jet to an island on a whim, at least we can dress the part. We rounded up summery jewelry pieces that feature organic stones, bright colors, and fun motifs. Scroll through to shop our 12 favorites, below. 

CVC STONES Necklace

We're obsessed with this masterpiece of a necklace. We love the four teeny-tiny diamonds embedded in this oval translucent stone—the perfect complement to any summer dress, matching set, or bikini. 

CVC Stones available at barneys.com $3,040 SHOP NOW
AURÉLIE BIDERMANN Necklace

This is not your ordinary shell necklace—the hot pink shade packs a loud punch.  

Aurelie Bidermann available at net-a-porter.com $520 SHOP NOW
Alison Lou Necklace

There is nothing more awesome than a wearable popsicle.

Alison Lou available at alisonlou.com $870 SHOP NOW
Melissa Joy Manning Ring

Dip a finger in the opal trend with this pretty statement piece. 

Melissa Joy Manning available at melissajoymanning.com $275 SHOP NOW
DELFINA DELETTREZ Ring

This could arguably be worn all-year round, but we love the blue-and-white colorway for right now.

Delfina Delettrez available at matchesfashion.com $426 SHOP NOW
JENNIFER MEYER Ring

Turquoise is one of the stones of the summer. The simple style makes this an everyday piece.

Jennifer Meyer available at net-a-porter.com $725 SHOP NOW
Kathleen Whitaker Earrings

These beautiful earrings are the same ones that Jessica Alba wore in our cover feature. Stunning. 

Kathleen Whitaker available at kathleenwhitaker.com $1,775 SHOP NOW
Dean Harris Earrings

The thread-fine metal makes these hoops super elegant.

Dean Harris available at deanharrisjewelry.com $600 SHOP NOW
Marla Aaron Earcuff

Turn heads with a pop of canary yellow.

Marla Aaron available at marlaaaron.com $125 SHOP NOW
Tiffany & Co. Bracelet 

Channel a Southwestern look without being too literal with this dainty silver-and-turquoise piece. 

Tiffany & Co. available at tiffany.com $250 SHOP NOW
Jennifer Fisher Bracelet

Ward off evil with this summer eye motif. 

Jennifer Fisher available at jenniferfisherjewelry.com $700 SHOP NOW
Finn Bracelet

A black cord against bronzed skin will make this minimal bracelet pop.

Finn available at finnjewelry.com $150 SHOP NOW

