21 Next-Level Earrings to Amp up Your Summer Look

Christian Vierig/Getty
Taylor Reagan
May 20, 2017 @ 2:00 pm

My wardrobe tends to lean towards minimalism, but when the warmer months are upon us, I become a full on maximalist—at least where my ears are concerned. I completely support throwing a wild party on your lobes, adopting the mantra "more is more" and having a little fun with this accessory. Go minimal on your clothing and surprise everyone by showing up to that BBQ in an eye-catching pair of fabulous earrings that make you stand out from the fashion pack. Nothing against your workaday studs, but every once in a while the frisson of a statement earring adds just that extra measure of summer fun. Scroll down to shop some of our favorites. 

1 of 21 Courtesy

Pari brass earrings

Fay Andrada $265 SHOP NOW
2 of 21 Courtesy

Hoop Dreams

Roxanne Assoulin $210 SHOP NOW
3 of 21 Courtesy

dangling yellow-gold plated earrings

Aurelie Bidermann $390 SHOP NOW
4 of 21 Courtesy

Retro Holiday Earrings

Lizzie Fortunato $205 SHOP NOW
5 of 21 Courtesy

Red Drop Beaded Clip-On Earrings

Ranjana Khan $330 SHOP NOW
6 of 21 Courtesy

Script Doorknocker Earrings

Jennifer Fisher $685 SHOP NOW
7 of 21 Courtesy

Blue Evil Eye Earrings

Katherine Cordero $195 SHOP NOW
8 of 21 Courtesy

Gold-tone crystal and resin earrings

Marni $590 SHOP NOW
9 of 21 Courtesy

Arc Drop Chandelier Earrings

Annie Costello Brown $216 SHOP NOW
10 of 21 Courtesy

Hand Fan gold-tone wool earrings

Katerina Makriyianni $180 SHOP NOW
11 of 21 Courtesy

Classic Short Earrings

Rebecca de Ravenel $425 SHOP NOW
12 of 21 Courtesy

Mawu Hoop Earring

The Salt Empire $128 SHOP NOW
13 of 21 Courtesy

Killa Earring

Nannacay $97 SHOP NOW
14 of 21 Courtesy

Loro earrings

Nora Lozza $112 SHOP NOW
15 of 21 Courtesy

Swing 18-karat rose gold, sapphire and amethyst earring

Charlotte Chesnais $3,010 SHOP NOW
16 of 21 Courtesy

Horizon Earring

Bianca Mavrick $160 SHOP NOW
17 of 21 Courtesy

Two Musicians earring

Patricia Nicolás $75 SHOP NOW
18 of 21 Courtesy

Star Earrings

Irma Lopez $290 SHOP NOW
19 of 21 Courtesy

Beaded Double Oval P Earring

Oscar de la Renta $590 SHOP NOW
20 of 21 Courtesy

Mezzaluna Earrings

Sibilia $100 SHOP NOW
21 of 21 Courtesy

pom-pom embellished gold-plated earrings

Elizabeth and James $125 SHOP NOW

