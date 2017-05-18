Jewelry that Says Ommmm

The most fun and exciting part of working in the fashion world, specifically in jewelry, is discovering new designers. When the gorgeous store Ylang 23 asked me to judge their jewelry competition, The Next Now, I jumped at the opportunity to find my next best friend and It designer.

Ann Korman is exactly the kind of pal I love to meet: one who is obsessed with gems and stones but makes it a point to incorporate her personal interests in every one of her pieces.

Her journey into the jewelry biz was actually quite circuitous. It began quite suddenly when her guru in India asked her if she'd collaborate on a line. She blindly said, "Yes." After three years working on that collection, she launched Ark last November.

Her interest in wellness and spirituality informs her designs, and she uses her travels around the world as inspiration. Ylang 23 is the exclusive retailer to launch the brand but you can also find her special pieces at arkfinejewelry.com.