Shop Gorgeous Alternative Wedding Rings

Getty/iStockphoto
Elana Zajdman
Jun 20, 2017 @ 5:15 pm

At a crossroads as to what style wedding ring you're looking for? If you’re like a lot of us, the traditional style just might not be your jam. Whether you’re more of a minimalist, maximalist, or somewhere in between, fear not! What you’re looking for does exist. While the ring is a very special reminder of the bond between you and your partner there is something that feels slightly extra special to go the alternative route.

VIDEO: Why Are Engagement Rings So Expensive?

 

Think colored stones, colored enamels, resin, and graphic shapes. Start by thinking in terms of what style ring you love and could imagine wearing ever day. That will make the experience of looking for that perfect treasure a bit less daunting. After all, it is for you and it should be something you love looking at every day. Here are a few unique stunners we can't imagine life without.

 

1 of 10 Courtesy

Paisley Ring

Emerald, Rubies, Diamonds, Coral, Black Enamel, Gold, and Platinum

David Webb $62,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 10 Courtesy

3-in-1 ring

White Diamonds, White and Yellow Gold

Spinelli Kilcollin $24,000 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

Enamel-Set Emerald Cut Ring

White Diamonds, Black Enamel, and 18K White Gold 

Nikos Koulis $8,355 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 10 Courtesy

Long Bar Ring

Yellow Gold and White Pave Diamonds

Hirotaka $650 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 10 Courtesy

Emerald Cut Diamond Ring

White Diamond, Red Resin, Gray Enamel, and Yellow Gold 

Taffin Price Upon Request SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 10 Courtesy

Rectangle Ring

Pave Diamonds and Yellow Gold

Ginette NY $2,480 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 10 Courtesy

Flower Ring

Diamond, Tanzanite, and Rose Gold 

Selim Mouzannar $2,750 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
8 of 10 Courtesy

Bespoke Shield Signet Ring

18 Carat Yellow Gold

Beladora $1,000 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
9 of 10 Courtesy

Art Deco Ring

Ruby and White Diamonds

Turner & Tatler $2,125 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
10 of 10 Courtesy

Cactus Ring

Yellow Gold, Lapis Lazuli, and White Diamonds

Cartier $24,000 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!