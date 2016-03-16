9 Affordable Ring Sets to Help You Perfect the Stack

Getty Images
InStyle Accessories Team
Mar 16, 2016 @ 12:15 pm

One of our lifelong goals is to master the perfect ring stack (it's why we've dedicated countless stories on the subject), but gone are the days of painstakingly hand-picking one band at a time, of worrying whether they'll work together, and of stressing over placements (does this look better as a midi or a pinky ring?). Ring sets offer a way to get the look without the headache. We rounded up our favorites sets—in gold, rose gold, silver, and mixed metal—that ring in under $200. From teeny-tiny delicate bands to statement gems, shop nine sets for an instant pick-me-up. 

RELATED: The Top 7 Bag Trends of Spring 2016

1 of 9 Courtesy

Eddie Borgo 

Wear this trio of statement rings altogether or across all three fingers—perfect for day and night. Our favorite part? We love the pretty rose gold metal.

$200; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
2 of 9 Courtesy

Gorjana

For those who are attracted to a minimalist look, yet still want to make a statement, wear these layered together or mixed in with rings you already own.

$75; shopbop.com 

3 of 9 Courtesy

ISABEL MARANT

Here’s an option with a bohemian touch—the turquoise beads add a great pop of color.

$100; matchesfashion.com

Advertisement
4 of 9 Courtesy

Madewell 

Get the "mix-and-match" look with this playful set. 

$28; shopbop.com

Advertisement
5 of 9 Courtesy

Luiny

Toughen up with these studded brass rings, which have a cool raw edge feel to them. 

$118; localeclectic.com

Advertisement
6 of 9 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff 

If you can’t decide which type of metal is your favorite go-to, look no further than this mixed set flourished with the right amount of bling. 

$78; shopbop.com

Advertisement
7 of 9 Courtesy

Garnet Hill

These bands are free of frills, making them perfect for everyday wear. 

$64 (originally $98); garnethill.com

Advertisement
8 of 9 Courtesy

Shahla Karimi

These rings were formed by curving NYC subway lines around the finger!  

$160; shahlakarimi.com

Advertisement
9 of 9 Courtesy

ARME DE L'AMOUR

Wear these simple minimalistic rings stacked together, mixed with others, or one at a time.

$140; net-a-porter.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!