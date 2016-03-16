9 Affordable Ring Sets to Help You Perfect the Stack

Getty Images
One of our lifelong goals is to master the perfect ring stack (it's why we've dedicated countless stories on the subject), but gone are the days of painstakingly hand-picking one band at a time, of worrying whether they'll work together, and of stressing over placements (does this look better as a midi or a pinky ring?). Ring sets offer a way to get the look without the headache. We rounded up our favorites sets—in gold, rose gold, silver, and mixed metal—that ring in under $200. From teeny-tiny delicate bands to statement gems, shop nine sets for an instant pick-me-up.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement