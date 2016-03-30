9 Chic (and Affordable!) Leather Chokers That Fit Any Personality

Blame it on the It-girl squad, but chokers have seen a spike in popularity—we've seen them in every iteration, from diamonds (à la Harry Winston) to metal (like, Jennifer Fisher's) to velvet—and now, leather. The coolest thing about leather chokers? They transcend every style clique, complementing minimalists, bohemians, and edgy, moto-chic girls alike. And since it is festival season, there's no time like the present to adopt the look. Shop nine of our favorite leather chokers that ring in under $200.

RELATED: 9 Affordable Ring Sets to Help You Perfect the Stack