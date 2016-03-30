9 Chic (and Affordable!) Leather Chokers That Fit Any Personality

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images
InStyle Accessories Team
Mar 30, 2016

Blame it on the It-girl squad, but chokers have seen a spike in popularity—we've seen them in every iteration, from diamonds (à la Harry Winston) to metal (like, Jennifer Fisher's) to velvet—and now, leather. The coolest thing about leather chokers? They transcend every style clique, complementing minimalists, bohemians, and edgy, moto-chic girls alike. And since it is festival season, there's no time like the present to adopt the look. Shop nine of our favorite leather chokers that ring in under $200.

1 of 9 Courtesy

Fallon

An edgy option with hammered studs adorned throughout. The tie in the front adds a feminine touch.

$60; fallonjewelry.com

2 of 9 Courtesy

Vanessa Mooney

Simply loop this crystal-ended choker around your neck for an easy boho-chic look. 

$45; shopbop.com

3 of 9 Courtesy

Ethique 212

This petite faux leather choker is simple and has an adjustable fit for those who don’t like so much pressure on their neck.

$55; shopspring.com

4 of 9 Courtesy

Picks for Peace

This leather tie choker with mini guitar picks on each end is the perfect blend of boho and rock 'n' roll. 

$40; picksforpeace.com

5 of 9 Courtesy

JENNIFER ZEUNER

Style this double-wrapped black leather choker (with its tiny diamond pendant) with an LBD for the perfect date night look. 

$132; jenniferzeuner.com

6 of 9 Courtesy

Only Love 

This understated, yet elegant choker is the perfect touch to any outfit.

$24; urbanoutfitters.com

7 of 9 Courtesy

Eddie Borgo

For a touch of edge, look no further than this sophisticated choker.

$200; net-a-porter.com

8 of 9 Courtesy

Express

Here is a wrapped brown leather option with a large clear stone pendant. Draw attention to it by pairing it with an easy bohemian dress with a plunging neckline.

$18 (originally $30); express.com

9 of 9 Courtesy

Are You Ami

A delicate accessory for an effortlessly elevated touch to any everyday outfit. Tie it in a sweet bow or leave it hanging.

$49; areyouami.com

