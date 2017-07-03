Get The Bug! Spruce Up Your Style With Scarab Jewelry

Steffi Lee
Jul 03, 2017 @ 6:30 pm

Jewelry always gets a fun, free-spirited upgrade in the summertime. Just think: when else can you rock turquoise earrings, fringe necklaces, and body chains? We consider scarabs to be an integral part of this boho-luxe category. But, don't think for a second that the beetle-like bugs made their debut at Coachella. 

The motif has been popular since ancient Egyptian times, when it appeared on amulets and other types of design. True, scarab-inspired baubles can come with a hefty price tag. But just think of it this way: the motif hasn't gone out of style since Cleopatra times, and its allure shows no signs of stopping now. 

Read on for where to score the best scarab styles this summer. 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Foundrae

Protection necklace

Foundrae available at Moda Operandi $1,750 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Isabel Marant

Gold-tone crystal earrings

Isabel Marant available at Net-a-Porter $165 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Temple St. Clair

Scarab earrings

Temple St. Clair available at Saks Fifth Avenue $1,850 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Ginette NY

Wish bracelet

Ginette NY available at Ylang23 $305 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Daniela Villegas

Khepri ring

Daniela Villegas available at Nordstrom $1,875 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

Aurelie Bidermann

Scarab pendant

Aurelie Bidermann available at Farfetch $267 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Silvia Furmanovich

Scarab earrings

Silvia Furmanovich available at Neiman Marcus $2,800 SHOP NOW

