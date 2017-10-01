Quick Fix: Jewelry That Will Instantly Make You Happy

Elana Zajdman
Oct 01, 2017 @ 6:00 pm

Little did Belgian chemist Leo Baekeland know that over a hundred years after he created the first entirely synthetic plastic—known as Bakelite—that we'd still be oohing and ahh-ing over the substance.

While Bakelite was initially used for industrial purposes, it became a hugely popular material for jewelry in the 1930's and 1940's. Bakelite is most often considered part of the fashion jewelry category, but enter Mark Davis who is changing all that.

Based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, Mark Davis is an incredible resource for the best Bakelite jewelry you can buy. The designer creates one-of-a-kind bracelets, earrings, rings and more using vintage pieces to which he adds beautiful stones. (He uses sapphires in every color of the rainbow, to give an idea.)

Each piece looks beautiful on its own or stacked for a more bohemian look. In a world where we dare say there's plenty to frown about, Davis' colorful jewelry provides an instant mood boost.

Scroll down to see some of our absolute favorite pieces from his trunk show on ModaOperandi.com. Hurry, the trunk show is on now until October 21st, and you don't want to miss this chance to find true bijoux happiness. 

1 of 13 Courtesy

Stratifié Earrings

Stratifié Earrings

Mark Davis $1,850 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Cassandra Bangle

Mark Davis $1,730 SHOP NOW
3 of 13 Courtesy

Fleur Bangle

Mark Davis $5,530 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Aigu Bangle

Mark Davis $1,790 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Ballon Earrings

Mark Davis $1,020 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Blue Evelyn Bangle

Mark Davis $2,210 SHOP NOW
7 of 13 Courtesy

Brown Fiore Bangle

Mark Davis $8,440 SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Carole Bangle

Mark Davis $4,500 SHOP NOW
9 of 13 Courtesy

Turquoise Evelyn Bangle

Mark Davis $1,940 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Jane Bangle

Mark Davis $2,250 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Arabella Earrings

Mark Davis $790 SHOP NOW
12 of 13 Courtesy

Burgundy Evelyn Bangle

Mark Davis $2,300 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Black Evelyn Bangle

Mark Davis $2,230 SHOP NOW

