Pyramid-Studded Bracelets

Apr 02, 2015 @ 4:28 pm
Hilary Duff in a Hermès Medor watch

Patrick Rideaux/Rex
Mandy Moore in Wendy Nichol
Sonia Moskowitz/Globe
Eva Mendes in Mulberry for Giles
Splash
Lindsay Lohan in Kenneth Jay Lane
X17
Hilary Duff in a Hermès Medor watch

Mandy Moore in Wendy Nichol
Eva Mendes in Mulberry for Giles
Lindsay Lohan in Kenneth Jay Lane

