PREVIEW GALLERY

1 of 3 Amy Sussman/Getty; Courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz

Cate Blanchett's Earrings

WHO

Cate Blanchett



WHAT SHE WORE

82-carat diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz



WHERE

The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 3rd



WHY WE LOVE IT

Blanchett added chic edge to her otherwise classic look with a pair of brown-colored diamond earrings. Add interest to your wardrobe by wearing cool tawny jewels instead of traditional white sparklers.