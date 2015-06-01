PREVIEW GALLERY

Cate Blanchett's Earrings
Cate Blanchett's Earrings
WHO
Cate Blanchett

WHAT SHE WORE
82-carat diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz

WHERE
The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 3rd

WHY WE LOVE IT
Blanchett added chic edge to her otherwise classic look with a pair of brown-colored diamond earrings. Add interest to your wardrobe by wearing cool tawny jewels instead of traditional white sparklers.
Amy Sussman/Getty; Courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz
Drew Barrymore's Ring
Drew Barrymore's Ring
WHO
Drew Barrymore

WHAT SHE WORE
A blue sapphire and diamond ball ring by Lorraine Schwartz

WHERE
The Tribeca Film Institute’s benefit screening of Everybody’s Fine on December 3rd

WHY WE LOVE IT
Barrymore paired fun with fun by wearing a mod blue bauble with a whimsical sequin dress. Make a style statement by accessorizing an already out-there outfit with a bold colorful cocktail ring.
Joe Kohen/WireImage; Courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz
Taylor Swift's Jewelry
Taylor Swift's Jewelry
WHO
Taylor Swift

WHAT SHE WORE
Brown diamond mesh earrings and a black-gold and brown diamond bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz

WHERE
The launch of Vevo.com on December 8th

WHY WE LOVE IT
Swift's brown and gold diamond jewels were a perfect finish touch to her jeweled-shoulder gown. Take Swift?s chic style cue and add same-colored sparkly jewelry to an already-embelished dress.
Jason Kempin/Getty; Courtesy of Lorraine Scwartz
