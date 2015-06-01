PREVIEW GALLERY

WHAT SHE WORE 82-carat diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE The BAM Belle Reve Gala at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT Blanchett added chic edge to her otherwise classic look with a pair of brown-colored diamond earrings. Add interest to your wardrobe by wearing cool tawny jewels instead of traditional white sparklers.
Amy Sussman/Getty; Courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz
Drew Barrymore's Ring
WHO Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE A blue sapphire and diamond ball ring by Lorraine Schwartz
WHERE The Tribeca Film Institute’s benefit screening of Everybody’s Fine on December 3rd
WHY WE LOVE IT Barrymore paired fun with fun by wearing a mod blue bauble with a whimsical sequin dress. Make a style statement by accessorizing an already out-there outfit with a bold colorful cocktail ring.
Joe Kohen/WireImage; Courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz
Taylor Swift's Jewelry
WHO Taylor Swift
WHAT SHE WORE Brown diamond mesh earrings and a black-gold and brown diamond bracelet by Lorraine Schwartz
WHY WE LOVE IT Swift's brown and gold diamond jewels were a perfect finish touch to her jeweled-shoulder gown. Take Swift?s chic style cue and add same-colored sparkly jewelry to an already-embelished dress.
Jason Kempin/Getty; Courtesy of Lorraine Scwartz
