8 Gorgeous Peridot Birthstone Jewelry Pieces to Shop This Month

Caroline Vazzana
Aug 01, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

Since the earliest civilizations, peridot has been prized as a protective stone—a gem with the power to drive away the darkness. It seems apt then that peridot is the birthstone for the month of August, a time willed with lightness, sunshine, and hopefully, a vacation. Some still believe that peridot has the ability to alleviate emotional burdens, and especially when set in gold, that it can bring about peaceful sleep for the wearer and even brighten one's wit!

August babies share a birthday month with Coco Chanel (pictured above), Barack Obama, and Kylie Jenner, among others—and whether your exact birth date falls under the sign of mighty Leo or reliable Virgo, we like to think that your shared birthstone is sure to bring you at least a little bit of all that ancient, mystical energy.

Unlike rubies, sapphires, diamonds, and emeralds, peridot comes in only one color: a gold-tinged olive green. That unique hue makes it an unlikely favorite of jewelry designers, including Ippolita and Tiffany & Co. Whether you're treating yourself or dreaming up a list to sneak in front of your significant other, go ahead and add some of these pretty peridot pieces.

1 of 8

Lord & Taylor 

Tiny studs are a great way to embrace birthstone jewelry without overdoing it. 

Lord & Taylor available at lordandtaylor.com $50 (originally $100) SHOP NOW
2 of 8

James Allen 

Stack this ring on with other delicate bands. 

James Allen available at jamesallen.com $560 SHOP NOW
3 of 8

Ippolita 

Make a statement with five stones instead of one. 

Ippolita available at ippolita.com $1,395 SHOP NOW
4 of 8

Tiffany & Co. 

Pair this peridot necklace with a scoop-neck blouse. 

Tiffany & Co. available at tiffany.com $1,050 SHOP NOW
5 of 8

ANNE SISTERON

Tie your hair back and let these drop earrings be your focal point. 

Anne Sisteron available at iconery.com $275 SHOP NOW
6 of 8

Pandora

Consider this one a neat alternative to traditional peridot pieces.

Pandora available at pandora.net $45 SHOP NOW
7 of 8

GISELE FOR ESHVI

Easily incorporate this cuff in with your everyday arm candy.

Gisele for Eshvi available at farfetch.com $2,450 SHOP NOW
8 of 8

Made in Earth

This peridot bracelet is the perfect add-on for an evening out. 

Made in Earth available at mieusa.com $665 SHOP NOW

