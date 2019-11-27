Pandora Created a Harry Potter Jewelry Collection, and OMG, Wait Until You See the Dobby Charm

Image zoom Courtesy

Whether you’re a big fan of the movies or devoured all the books, Harry Potter fans might want to head to Pandora as soon as they can. The jewelry brand created a new collection for this much-loved story, incuding 12 different charms and products depicting characters, symbols, and specific sayings.

Feel passionate about your Hogwarts house? You can now rep its symbol and qualities with the help of a tiny pendant. Is quidditch your preferred sport? A golden snitch is included in this collection. And while the miniature versions of Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley are pretty cute, we're really into that little silver Dobby.

The Harry Potter x Pandora collection will be available starting Nov. 28, at both Pandora stores worldwide and on pandora.net. Once you scroll through all the offerings, you might develop the urge to yell "Accio!" — and for good reason. These pieces are limited-edition, and with the holidays coming up, they're bound to sell out quickly.

