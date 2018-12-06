10 Opal Engagement Rings That Will Make You Forget All About Diamonds

I know they say diamonds are a girl's best friend, but I like to say opals are the hard-to-find soulmate that only comes around once in a lifetime. And these days, more and more modern brides are foregoing traditional diamonds and opting for opal engagement rings.

It's easy to see the appeal: Each opal is unique, changing colors right before your eyes depending on the light. Even Shakespeare was hypnotized by the beauty of the stone's changing colors, calling opals the "queen of gems" in Twelfth Night.

Some of the most popular opal stones appear to be a cloudy white hue with blue, green, red, yellow, orange, or purple flecks. But the base color of the opal can vary in shade. For instance, a black opal's background appears to be black (or sometimes blue or green), while the Mexican Fire opal's base is typically bright red.

The price point is even more impressive than the variety of shades; opals aren't nearly as expensive as diamonds. That's important if you're trying to save up for a house, pay down student-loan debt, or simply aren't working with a diamond-sized budget.

Ahead, I've rounded up 10 opal engagement rings sure to please any modern bride.

