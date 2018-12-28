Julia Roberts Loves This Affordable Jewelry Line — And It’s Even Cheaper Now Thanks to Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

If you haven’t heard of the designer Melinda Maria yet, it’s a good time to put her on your radar. The jewelry-maker creates highly covetable, fresh-feeling pieces from delicate, charm-adorned hoop earrings, to gold chain necklaces and more — and some major celebrities have started to take notice.

Demi Lovato rocked a pair of the brand’s oversized hoops on the red carpet, while Julia Roberts wore not one but two of the designer’s necklaces at the premiere for her most recent film, Homecoming. Gigi Hadid also picked out a pair of silver stick earrings to wear during New York Fashion Week and, yes, even Taylor Swift had a phase when she was wearing various Melinda Maria pieces practically daily.

The craziest part? The brand’s jewelry is actually affordable, with tons of pieces retailing for less than $100. Today, though, the deals are even better. As part of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, a ton of Melinda Maria jewelry is on sale for up to 60 percent off. Seriously.

VIDEO: Julia Roberts Plays A Game of Fill in the Blank

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale lasts through January 2, and there’s so much jewelry marked down with a generous discount. Check out our absolute favorite picks from the Melinda Maria sale below, and shop the entire selection of marked down jewelry at Nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Melinda Maria Large Hoop Earrings

To buy: $31 (Originally $78); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Melinda Maria Charmed I'm Sure Hoop Earrings

To buy: $35 (Originally $58); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Melinda Maria Sydney Baye Lariat Necklace

To buy: $51 (Originally $85); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Melinda Maria Quarter Moon Hoop Earrings

To buy: $35 (Originally $58); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Melinda Maria Double Sticks Necklace

To buy: $45 (Originally $75); nordstrom.com