Julia Roberts, J.Lo, and Michelle Obama Wear This Affordable Jewelry Brand — and It’s Down to $20 at Nordstrom

Image zoom Instagram/melindamaria_jewelry

Every once in a while, you come across a brand so beloved by all of the stars you follow and admire, you wonder how it wasn’t on your radar way earlier. If you haven’t heard of Melinda Maria yet, you’re about to have one of those moments.

Melinda Maria jewelry has been worn by so many celebs that we can barely list them all here. Everyone — and we mean everyone — is a fan. Julia Roberts, Kerry Washington, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Swift, Halsey, Kate Beckinsale, J.Lo, Kendall Jenner, Scarlett Johansson, Hailey Bieber (we’re getting winded here), Millie Bobby Brown, and MICHELLE OBAMA are all Melinda Maria wearers.

It goes without saying that any and all of the aforementioned individuals basically have an entire world of jewelry available at their beck and call, so the fact that they all chose to wear this one designer holds some weight. That the jewelry designer in question is actually affordable — well, we’re a touch speechless.

The jewelry typically retails between $28 to $128 per piece, but today is not typical. A bunch of Melinda Maria is marked down for Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale, with styles up to 50 percent off. Some pieces are even going for less than $20. Must-see styles include this under-$20 number charm that allows you to personalize your drip. But honestly, there are no bad options.

Impressively, Melinda Maria isn't the only affordable, celeb-loved brand on super-sale at Nordstrom right now. Bling queens Julia Roberts and Jessica Alba are also fans of BaubleBar — and it's marked down up to 50 percent off.

Shop the affordable jewelry all your faves wear for as little as $18 at Nordstrom.com.

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $38); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $38); nordstrom.com

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop now: $27 (Originally $38); nordstrom.com