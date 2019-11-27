This Best-Selling Necklace Is Only $35 at Nordstrom Right Now

Image zoom KENDRASCOTT/INSTAGRAM

I thought that Black Friday 2019 was going to be a disappointment, but boy, was I wrong. Nordstrom is already reducing the price on thousands of items, including one of Kendra Scott's most-popular pendant necklaces, the Ever.

The Kendra Scott Ever Necklace usually costs $65, but Nordstrom is lowering the price on select colors to only $33 ahead of Black Friday on Wednesday, November 27.

The oval-stone necklace has been a lifesaver for many gift givers. One quick scroll down the review section, and you'll see how many fans have purchased it for themselves and others. "I loved it so much I bought one for my daughter's first Mother’s Day," one customer confessed, while another said, "It’s beautiful! I ordered it as a gift and wish I would have gotten one for myself too!"

Image zoom Courtesy

Shop Now: Kendra Scott Ever Necklace, $33 (originally $65); nordstrom.com.

The Ever is the cousin to another of Kendra Scott's most-popular designs, the Elisa, which has been worn by Taylor Swift and Lucy Hale. The only difference is that the Ever doesn't have a frame around the center jewel, making it a daintier option that's perfect for everyday wear.