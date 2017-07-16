Shop the Jewelry Trend We Can't Get Enough of: Charm Rings

marlolazjewelry/Instagram
Taylor Reagan
Jul 16, 2017 @ 11:45 am

Whether you're a minimalist or a maximalist in the jewelry department, the odds are good that there's one item you wear daily: a ring (or perhaps, rings, plural). While this jewelry box staple requires little introduction, let us present to you a new twist on your go-to piece: the charm ring. 

VIDEO: Delicate Jewelry

 

Easy to stack or great on their own, these beauties are each embellished with a small trinket, which dangles elegantly for an updated, unique look. Shop our picks below!

1 of 8 Courtesy

Dancing Pearl Band

Marlo Laz $1,429 SHOP NOW
2 of 8 Courtesy

Charm seed of joy ring

Elizabeth Buenaventura $240 SHOP NOW
3 of 8 Courtesy

Moon Charm Ring Pavé

Manon $1,090 SHOP NOW
4 of 8 Courtesy

5 DIAMOND DROP MARQUISE EYE RING

Jacquie Aiche $2,500 SHOP NOW
5 of 8 Courtesy

Lava Expandable Wire Ring with Swarovski Crystals

Alex and Ani $20 (originally $38) SHOP NOW
6 of 8 Courtesy

Pyramid Dangle Ring

Deborah Pagani $785 SHOP NOW
7 of 8 Courtesy

Dangling Pearl Charm Ring

Poppy Finch $160 SHOP NOW
8 of 8 Courtesy

Twinkle Charm Ring

Colette $1,200 SHOP NOW

