All the New Chokers You Need to Try This Season

Lashauna Williams
Oct 01, 2017 @ 5:45 pm

In case you haven't noticed by now, we are totally feeling the '90s. And what's more synonymous than our favorite fashion decade than the choker? While the tight necklaces have been gaining momentum over the past few seasons, this fall we're reaching peak choker with designers offering up a slew of new styles sure to suit every taste.

Whether your vibe is goth, girly, classic, or trendy, there's got to be a choker in the bunch to peak your interest. We've searched high and low to find great pieces at every price point—can you believe we found one for $6?! If you're looking to splurge, Alexander McQueen, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Gucci also turned out stellar options.

Check out the cool piece above ($15; lulus.com), then scroll down to shop more of our faves.

 

1 of 18 Courtesy

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello

$995 SHOP NOW
2 of 18 Courtesy

Paxmonde

$38 SHOP NOW
3 of 18 Courtesy

House of CB

$72 SHOP NOW
4 of 18 Courtesy

Eddie Borgo

$375 SHOP NOW
5 of 18 Courtesy

Nashelle

$43 SHOP NOW
6 of 18 Courtesy

White House Black Market

$50 SHOP NOW
7 of 18 Courtesy

Cerimani

$1,500 SHOP NOW
8 of 18 Courtesy

Kendra Scott

$55 SHOP NOW
9 of 18 Courtesy

Alexander McQueen

$875 SHOP NOW
10 of 18 Courtesy

RACHEL Rachel Roy

$48 SHOP NOW
11 of 18 Courtesy

Gorjana

$80 SHOP NOW
12 of 18 Courtesy

BreeLayne

$27 (originally $80) SHOP NOW
13 of 18 Courtesy

Gucci

$890 SHOP NOW
14 of 18 Courtesy

Mali Beads

$38 SHOP NOW
15 of 18 Courtesy

Nissa Jewelry

$138 SHOP NOW
16 of 18 Courtesy

8 Other Reasons

$106 SHOP NOW
17 of 18 Courtesy

Ami Clubwear

$6 (originally $15) SHOP NOW
18 of 18 Courtesy

Jennifer Fisher

$789 SHOP NOW

