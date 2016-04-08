17 Dainty Jewelry Pieces to Make a Big Impression on Mother's Day

Noel Vasquez
Fawnia Soo Hoo
Apr 08, 2016 @ 6:30 pm

Nothing says Happy Mother's Day (or Happy Birthday or Happy Any Day of the Week, really) like jewelry. But Mother's Day is an especially bling-worthy occasion 'cause mom just really deserves the best. But we're guessing that she already has a velvet-lined box filled with fun statement pieces and her sentimental heirloom baubles.

So this year, maybe try changing up the gifting mom with delicate jewelry—be it dainty pendants, rarified rings to stack (or wear alone), elegant stud earrings, or fine bracelets. Because, similar to self-tanner and bronzer application, less is sometimes more when it comes to accessorizing. Refined jewelry is versatile enough to wear every day and won't ever look overdone. Plus, restrained amount of sparkle adds a classic and classy accent to any outfit. 

So check out these 17 elegant options to gift for Mother's Day—and you might want to give mom a heads up that you'll be borrowing some.

RELATED: Mother's Day Gifts for Under $100

1 of 17 Courtesy

Earrings that say "I love you"

Bing Bang, $48; bingbangnyc.com

Advertisement
2 of 17 Courtesy

A personalized birthstone charm necklace

Three Sisters, from $50; threesistersjewelrydesign.com

3 of 17 Courtesy

A birthstone charm ring

Ariel Gordon, $295 each; arielgordonjewelry.com

Advertisement
4 of 17 Courtesy

Freshwater pearl cuff

Melissa Joy Manning, $175; melissajoymanning.com

Advertisement
5 of 17 Courtesy

Diamond Stud Earrings

Zoë Chicco, $240; zoechicco.com

Advertisement
6 of 17 Courtesy

A Wear-Everyday Rose Gold Pendant

Maya Brenner, $270; mayabrenner.com

Advertisement
7 of 17 Courtesy

A Midi Ring Duo

Rue Gembon, $32; ruegembon.com

Advertisement
8 of 17 Courtesy

A hammered rose gold cuff

Phyllis + Rosie, $75; phyllisandrosie.com

Advertisement
9 of 17 Courtesy

Layered pendants

Pamela Love, $170; pamelalove.com

Advertisement
10 of 17 Courtesy

Right Hand Diamond Ring

Hirotaka, $665; barneys.com

Advertisement
11 of 17 Courtesy

Hammered mini studs

Gorjana, $32; gorjana.com

Advertisement
12 of 17 Courtesy

A Two Toned Bangle

Vita Fede, $390; vitafede.com

Advertisement
13 of 17 Courtesy

Triple the Charm Bangles

T+C Theodora & Callum, $30; lordandtaylor.com

Advertisement
14 of 17 Courtesy

Delicate Statement Earrings

Savannah Stranger, $2,800; twistonline.com

Advertisement
15 of 17 Courtesy

Diamonds and Pearls on a Chain Bracelet

Catbird, $264; catbirdnyc.com

Advertisement
16 of 17 Courtesy

Goldeneye ring

IAM by Ileana Makri, $400; net-a-porter.com

Advertisement
17 of 17 Courtesy

Gems and Layers

Rebecca Minkoff, $68; shopbop.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!